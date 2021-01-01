About this product

The AirVape X is equipped with state-of-the-art super-fast heating technology and its quality is backed up by lifetime warranty.

The X Shell is a one-of-a-kind accessory that makes the X smell-proof and water-resistant, and it only adds to its discreteness, without taking away the thinness of the best pocket-fit device.



The AirVape X uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating in just 20 seconds to optimal level. The X is the ultimate personal loose-leaf vaporizer featuring outstanding performance and the highest level of discreteness.



The perfectly sized, oval-shaped ceramic chamber, plus the compartment underneath that accumulates hot air, serve for extra smooth, original vapor and even heating.



This miraculous device features a long functionality list: it vibrates when it is ready; elegant, 1.3-inch display to show battery level and for exact temperature and automatic shutoff timer adjustment.



AirVape X is the most portable option to vaporize substance with its perfectly designed pocket fit and the vibrating function discretely warns you when X reached the temperature and when automatic shutoff timer goes off.



Specifications:

- Used for Loose-leaf and Oil Concentrates

- Weighs Only 3.2 oz

- 0.48" Flat

- Vibration when ready

- 1300 mAh Rechargeable Battery

- Heat-up Time: 20 Seconds to Optimal Level

- 1.3 Inch Screen Displaying: Battery Level, Temperature, Automatic Shutoff Timer

- Two button easy temperature control ↑↓

- Micro USB Charging, Charge while use (if battery not depleted), 1 hr Charge Time

- Dual Filter, 3 AirFlow Chamber, Wooden Mouthpiece

- 200 F - 428 F Adjustable Temperature Scale from Fahrenheit to Celsius (93 C - 220 C)

- Oval Ceramic Heating Chamber

- EZ AirPath (Isolated)

- Sturdy, Metal Body

- Measurements: 4.1"L x 1.85"W x .48"H

- Materials: Steel, Li-Ion, Ceramic



Included:

- AirVape X

- X Shell

- Concentrates Pad Insert

- USB Charger Cable

- Cleaning, Loading Tools

- Replacement Filter Screens

- User Manual

- Limited Lifetime Warranty (easily registered here on AirVapeUSA.com)