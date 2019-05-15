Apothecary Ambrosia Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
IndicaTHC 20%CBD 1%
Queen Mother Goji effects
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
