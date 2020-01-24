Loading…
Snowball

by Ajoya
HybridTHC 23%CBD
About this strain

Snowball

Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.

Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
