AKANA WESTING™ is a California based spreadable edible team. Started by three friends with backgrounds in agriculture, chemistry, and engineering; and values rooted in health, nutrition, and cooking they set out to create an exceptional edible product. We offer only the highest quality medical edibles for patients using simple ingredients expertly combined with hand-selected cannabis in small batches, lab-tested to ensure THC consistency. For the benefit of patients, our edibles are delicious and our packaging clear and concise. We hope your experience with Akana Westing spreadable edibles is enjoyable, enriching and enlightening. Cannabis gets a bad rap. In spite of its healing properties and numerous benefits to the human body, mind, and spirit many in the US still only think of its abuses. We believe through respectful consumption cannabis has the potential to enhance and improve lives. Our mission is to improve the perception of cannabis through education, advocacy, and enlightening edible experiences.