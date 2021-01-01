About this product

Outstanding aroma and flavor aren’t all this lovely lady is known for. Electric Lemon has quite the reputation for its superb Sativa effects. Reviewers describe this strain as ideal for those days when you want to hit the redo button. Great “fresh start” effects, along with creative, elevating, energizing and uplifted feelings were described. Expect loud flavors of lemon and lime citrusy goodness. It’s electrifying!