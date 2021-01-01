Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Alaskan Blooms

Alaskan Blooms

Electric Lemon

About this product

Outstanding aroma and flavor aren’t all this lovely lady is known for. Electric Lemon has quite the reputation for its superb Sativa effects. Reviewers describe this strain as ideal for those days when you want to hit the redo button. Great “fresh start” effects, along with creative, elevating, energizing and uplifted feelings were described. Expect loud flavors of lemon and lime citrusy goodness. It’s electrifying!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!