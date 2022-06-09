About this product
This is the Heavy Duty Spec Head Beaker for all the Heavy Duty hitters. With its 9mm thickness and ice catcher handle, it can stand any kind of party. Not to mention the added filtration you get from the custom matrix down stem!! Specs for our beloved Spec Heads... Dimensions: Approx 14" Weight: Approx 3.2 lbs with accessories Neck: 51mm in Diameter Base: 129mm in Diameter Join: 18mm Female Accessories: 14mm/18mm Matrix Perc Downstem + Custom 14mm Male
About this brand
aLeaf
We're the aLeaf squad and we proudly craft smokable works of art here in downtown Los Angeles.
While our roots run deep in sunny California, you can grab our gear online and have it shipped to you anywhere on Earth. We're a 100% digital smokeshop serving the entire planet... one pipe at a time!
As 710 specialists, we have a ton of gear and put a lot of love into every piece, but we have to admit our PRIDE glass and concentrate collections hold the highest place in our hearts. We grew into the aLeaf you know today by helping our City of Angels Keep It Lit through thick and thin and we hope to do the same for you.
Stay Lifted Out There. ✌🏽
