This silicon hand pipe is perfect for the on the go smoker. Complete with silicon cap. Just pack your bowl with your favorite herb and cap to always stay ready. Dont ever fear again about breaking your glass. No party fails here. With 9 amazing colors to choose from your sure to find one that suites you. Stay LIT!!!
aLeaf
We're the aLeaf squad and we proudly craft smokable works of art here in downtown Los Angeles.
While our roots run deep in sunny California, you can grab our gear online and have it shipped to you anywhere on Earth. We're a 100% digital smokeshop serving the entire planet... one pipe at a time!
As 710 specialists, we have a ton of gear and put a lot of love into every piece, but we have to admit our PRIDE glass and concentrate collections hold the highest place in our hearts. We grew into the aLeaf you know today by helping our City of Angels Keep It Lit through thick and thin and we hope to do the same for you.
Stay Lifted Out There. ✌🏽
