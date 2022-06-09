About this product
HOT! HOT! HOT! For being one of our Freezables, this is definitely one of our hottest items! Perfect for cooling down those hot dabs. In 6 show stopping colors your sure to impress everyone on the go. Complete with color matching carrying case two screw tip and terp dish. Stay Lit!!! Specs: Dimensions: 6" Joint: 14mmn Female Screw Accessories: 14mm Screw on Quartz Nail + 14mm Screw on Titanium Nail +1.5" Quartz Terp Dish + 6" Carrying Case Glass
aLeaf
We're the aLeaf squad and we proudly craft smokable works of art here in downtown Los Angeles.
While our roots run deep in sunny California, you can grab our gear online and have it shipped to you anywhere on Earth. We're a 100% digital smokeshop serving the entire planet... one pipe at a time!
As 710 specialists, we have a ton of gear and put a lot of love into every piece, but we have to admit our PRIDE glass and concentrate collections hold the highest place in our hearts. We grew into the aLeaf you know today by helping our City of Angels Keep It Lit through thick and thin and we hope to do the same for you.
Stay Lifted Out There. ✌🏽
