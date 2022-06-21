About this product
This Hybrid Banger features a round curved bottom that will help focus the heat in the middle where the bottom if the thickest. The opaque quartz is actually quartz that has micro pores so each pore can soak up the heat when torch and slowly releases the heat this means that it will hold heat longer than solid quartz banger options of equal thickness.
About this brand
aLeaf
We're the aLeaf squad and we proudly craft smokable works of art here in downtown Los Angeles.
While our roots run deep in sunny California, you can grab our gear online and have it shipped to you anywhere on Earth. We're a 100% digital smokeshop serving the entire planet... one pipe at a time!
As 710 specialists, we have a ton of gear and put a lot of love into every piece, but we have to admit our PRIDE glass and concentrate collections hold the highest place in our hearts. We grew into the aLeaf you know today by helping our City of Angels Keep It Lit through thick and thin and we hope to do the same for you.
Stay Lifted Out There. ✌🏽
