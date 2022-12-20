About this product
Lemon OG marijuana strain induces uplifting cerebral euphoria followed by deep sedation and relaxation. Improves focus and boosts creativity. Stimulates appetite, relieves stress, has moderate analgesic properties, promotes relaxation and sleep.
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices
020-1003391638A