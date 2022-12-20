About this product
Rainmaker cannabis strain's high is as rich as its terpene profile, with a potency reserved for pro consumers. It has a heady effect counteracted with a sedative one.
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices
020-1003391638A