Skunk Goddess

by Alibi
About this product

This sticky, skunky Indica will have you feeling euphoric, happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day!
About this brand

Alibi
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices