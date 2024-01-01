Agent X greets consumers with a uniquely complex and potent terpene profile that smells like apples, cheese, and asphalt with hints of floral undertones. We bred Agent X by crossing two of our most popular strains, Atomic Apple (Triangle Mints & Apple Fritter) and Xeno #1 (Zkittlez x Kush Mints). The result is a hybrid so high in THC that it may leave you feeling hazy, happy, and powerfully sedated after only a few hits. The buds of this strain are light green with long tangerine-colored pistils, and a stunning coating of crystals. With a total cannabinoid profile approaching 40%, Agent X may be the secret weapon high-tolerance smokers have been looking for.

