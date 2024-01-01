About this product
About this strain
Agent X is a 2022 weed strain from Alien Labs that is a mix of hit strains Atomic Apple and Xeno #1. Inside those parents are Apple Fritter, Triangle Mints, Kush Mints, and Zkittlez. Bred and grown for Alien Labs, Agent X looks super-green and icy, with a fuel, Z, and mint smell and taste. The perfectly balanced hybrid hits very strong, with an uplifting head effect and a relaxed body vibe.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
