About this product
About this strain
Lemon Fuel OG and Gelato 41 combine in Area 41, a staple weed strain from Alien Labs. Fuel and creamy berry terpenes stain the palate with flavors of lemon and earth. The effect? Lovely, high-THC hybrid vibes from Area 41 for a workday afternoon into night, or a weekend day spent all turnt up. Reviewers report getting chatty and aroused as Area 41 cannabis zapped their pain and stress.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item