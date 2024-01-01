Area 41 Pre-roll (1G)

by AlienLabs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Area 41 was bred and selected with the intention of bringing big gas back to the flavor conversation and power back to the top shelf. By lending the bag appeal of Gelato 41 to an old school OG cut and selecting it based on the flavor of the Lemon Fuel OG, we think Area 41 checks every box.

Lemon Fuel OG and Gelato 41 combine in Area 41, a staple weed strain from Alien Labs. Fuel and creamy berry terpenes stain the palate with flavors of lemon and earth. The effect? Lovely, high-THC hybrid vibes from Area 41 for a workday afternoon into night, or a weekend day spent all turnt up. Reviewers report getting chatty and aroused as Area 41 cannabis zapped their pain and stress.

AlienLabs
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
