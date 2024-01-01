The primal aroma of earthy pine and lemon zest will teleport your senses to another land. As your eyes refocus after the time warp, you’ll observe the dark green flower muted by a thick coat of trichomes with an even scatter of copper pistils. The nugs are dense, sticky and cured to perfection for a slow and steady burn. As you inhale your tongue will be treated to a creamy lemon flavor with distinct minty notes transforming into a spicy earthen exhale. Crossed with Legend of Nigeria and Milky Way, this sativa will hit you with a cerebral punch to the noggin followed by a swift soothing sensation over your entire body having you feeling like you just passed through a Stargate head first. An excellent choice for daytime use as it lends itself well to creative work and will not bog you down or leave you feeling tired.

