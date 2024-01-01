About this product
About this strain
Creme De Menthe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between an unknown strain and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Creme De Menthe is a creamy and minty strain that has a yeasty and diesel flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Creme De Menthe is 23-26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Creme De Menthe effects include feeling tingly, aroused, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Creme De Menthe when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and anxiety. Bred by AlienLabs, Creme De Menthe features flavors like creamy, minty, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Creme De Menthe typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Creme De Menthe has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Creme De Menthe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.