Gelato 41 Pre-roll (1G)

by AlienLabs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Gelato 41 is a potent, delicious, nicely balanced, slightly Indica-Dominant, daytime hybrid union of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Experienced consumers will enjoy the sweet orange-blueberry flavor as this chatty strain often elicits deep thoughts and a warm body buzz.

Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California. 

We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
