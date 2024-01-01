Gemini Live Resin Disposable (500mg)

by AlienLabs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Gemini is a wonderfully complex new strain from the team at Alienlabs.This has a multilayered taste and smell, one is earthy, aggressive OG funk, and the other is a sweet candied grape “dust” flavor. The earthy sweetness comes through in the flavor and creates a wonderful head/body effect that is sure to get even the high tolerance users where they want to be.

About this strain

Gemini is a OG-based hybrid weed strain made by crossing 2Face OG and Area 41. The effects of Gemini are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Gemini has dense buds in shades of light and dark green, and enough trichomes to give them a wet sheen. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative and giggly. The dominant terpenes in this strain are terpinolene and caryophyllene, with strong gassy, grape nose, and sweet, earthy flavor. Gemini has 22% THC. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when dealing with bipolar disorder and anxiety. The original breeder of Gemini is Alien Labs.

About this brand

AlienLabs
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
