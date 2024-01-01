Lemon Fuel OG 3.5G

by AlienLabs
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
The Lemon Fuel is described perfectly right in the name - a lot of citrusy, gassy goodness on the nose and the taste. A true sativa dominant hybrid in the effects as well. It will give you a nice head buzz of energy and then fade into a couch lock at the end to mellow out. This is going to be your go-to strain if you want to get reeeeaaallly high.

Lemon Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Jet Fuel and Lemon Cake. Lemon Fuel is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Fuel effects make them feel euphoric, tingly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Fuel when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and PTSD. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Lemon Fuel features a citrus aroma and flavor profile of diesel and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
