The award-winning Melonade was created by breeder Midwest Best from Watermelon Zkittlez x Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
