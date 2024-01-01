The OZ Kush strain pays homage to the legendary West Coast cultivar, OG Kush. Seasoned stoners will be blown away by the potency and aromatic profile of this cross. Bred with intention by crossing premium cuts of old-school Kush with the Original Z strain, OZ Kush checks all the boxes. Don’t be surprised if you’re transported back in time when you pop open the package. OZ Kush greets the nose with a distinctive scent that connoisseurs love - sweet and sour, with a punch of gassiness. The nugs are dense and sticky with a variety of green and purple hues, and a heavy coating of pistils and trichomes that may make your mouth water. This hybrid strain offers consumers a mellow euphoria that may influence giggly conversations and creative motivation. If you like strains that have the potential to provide stress-relief and full-bodied relaxation, but don’t come on too strong, OZ Kush might become your new favorite.

