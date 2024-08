Flower so loud you can smell it through the freshness seal. Its sweet and juicy fruit aroma with minty high notes will make your mouth water the moment you open the jar. Deep greens and bushy pistils are all unified by a thick glaze of trichomes giving the flower a silvery frosted look. In fact, these dense and sticky little pine trees look like they got caught in a snow storm. The flavor profile is pleasantly sweet and sugary on the pull, with a prominent and biting tarry exhale. This strain will untie the knots in your mind and soothe the knots in your body just like a warm bath. A balanced hybrid with highly relaxing properties, great for sore muscles or just an end of the day smoke.

