Sherbacio 3.5G

by AlienLabs
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Sherbacio is the perfect representation of that classic “umami” flavor profile of Gelato and Sunset Sherbert with a better bag appeal than either on their own. This strain is not an easy feat to manage as it is picky about its light schedule and isn't into a ton of feeding. You'll see why we think the trouble is more than worth it when you crack open a jar and take your first hit.

Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.

About this brand

AlienLabs
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
