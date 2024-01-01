Made from our fresh frozen flower. This rosin offers the unmatched quality and unique flavors that you expect from the Alien Labs team. The effects are similar to what you've come to expect from our flower but more intense and longer lasting. Our meticulous process ensures each batch is rich in terpenes, delivering a multidimensional flavor experience that you can taste with every dab. Packaged in innovative pop-vac jars, our rosin remains incredibly fresh with aromas that attack the nostrils every time you open. Each strain in this line has been carefully hand selected and perfected to bring out the best in rosin form, making it a premium choice for all who are constantly chasing the flavor terps. Elevate your smoking sessions with our expertly crafted, cold cured rosin and discover the purest, most flavorful form of cannabis available.

