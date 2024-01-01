Y2K Is alienlabs newest offering. If you were in the bay area in the early 2000s you already know what this smells and feels like. We found an incredibly authentic S1 of purple urkle and crossed it to our infamous planet dosi. The result is a true to the time frame recreation of classic bay area grapes with some added power from the planet dosi. This one is special. One sniff will take you inside of a time machine and place you right wherever it was that you first tried true bay area grapes. The artificial grape smell is strong with this one, and so are the effects. Pure couch lock sedation with terps, what more could you ask for?

