Crossed with Zkittlez and Headband #14, this fine specimen hosts an exotic fruity aroma with sour citrus high notes and peppery accents. The olive and minty colored leaves burst with bushy orange pistils all wrapped up in a dense coat of sticky trichomes. The nugs resemble pentagonal cones and of medium to high density. Once ignited, you will experience a sweet and sour inhale followed by a woody exhale that leaves your tongue feeling tart. This well-balanced hybrid boasts a heady high resulting in raised sensory awareness and soothing effects on the body. Great for listening to music or watching films. A well balanced hybrid great for relaxation and decompression

Show more