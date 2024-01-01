AlienLabs’ award-winning Zkittlez strain is a hybrid cultivated by crossing Grape Ape and Grapefruit with an unidentified mystery strain. The chunky, sugar-coated colas of the Zkittlez strain explode with a variety of vibrant hues, and emit a multifaceted aroma. Top notes of overripe berries, sour grapefruit, and fresh lime dance with heartnotes of heliotrope, balsamic vinegar and cream, creating a distinctive odor that cannabis enthusiasts crave. Zkittlez’ moderate THC levels often encourage a stoney state of heady euphoria, accompanied by a general calmness that has been known to elicit mildly numbing and sedative effects.

Show more