Cannatonic marijuana strain is an exotic marijuana hybrid created by Resin Seeds. This cannabis strain has a nearly 1 to 1 ratio of THC to CBD, making Cannatonic cannabis perfect for alleviating pain and managing side effects of many health disorders. The strain is poorly resistant to molds and mildew and is recommended for indoor growing. Cannatonic marijuana strongly smells of citrus and earth. This pot is good for evening and nighttime medicinal and recreational use.