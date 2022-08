Cheese Quake marijuana strain is a 45 Indica/55 Sativa hybrid by AlpinStash. This weed strain inherited a unique pungent cheese aroma from its UK parent and berry flavour from the other lineage. It is good all-round strain due to high potency with many medicinal benefits. This cannabis strain can be enjoyed by most users thanks to her moderate 16-18% THC count. Cheese Quake marijuana is good for daytime and evening use.