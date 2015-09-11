Cherry OG cannabis strain is a 50 Indica / 50 Sativa, well-balanced marijuana hybrid. This weed was created at Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG marijuana plants grow small dark green buds with a nice coating of trichomes. The nugs strongly smell of diesel with hints of cherry. Her high THC levels (up to 22%) make this kush a bit strong for beginners, experienced users should be mindful of the dose to avoid couch lock. Cherry OG marijuana strain is good for daytime use due to balanced high.