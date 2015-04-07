DJ Short Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ALIS GROUP
A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.