Harle-Tsu marijuana strain is an Indica dominant marijuana hybrid created. This bud is known for extremely high CBD to THC ratio. Often CBD concentration is 20 times higher than THC. Harle-Tsu marijuana can be labeled as THC free strain as it does not impair daily activities, but provides multiple medicinal advantages. Most often this kush is used to relieve pain and control seizures. Harle-Tsu marijuana is good for day and evening time medicinal use.