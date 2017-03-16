Chefsed
About this product
Chefsed is a full service in home dining solution for all cannabis users. We have design menus using the latest technology.
Lemon Thai effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!