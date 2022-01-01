About this product
All Kind Black Sesame Caramels have 100 mg CBD per package with 10 pieces at 10mg each. Sweet and savory bites of caramel and toasted black sesame make for the perfect way to get your daily dose of high quality, full spectrum CBD.
Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose, Butter, Heavy Cream, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame oil, Vanilla Paste, (Sugar, Water, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Beans, Anthem Gum) Sea Salt, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose, Butter, Heavy Cream, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame oil, Vanilla Paste, (Sugar, Water, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Beans, Anthem Gum) Sea Salt, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.