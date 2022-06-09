About this product
All Kind 1000mg CBD Tincture provides consistent, easy dosing of liquid CBD. This product can be used sublingually, topically, and added to any food or drink. The child-resistant dropper allows for accurate and measured dosing. Each dropper full is 32 mg. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid and aides in the relief of depression/anxiety, arthritis, chronic pain, inflammation, and many other ailments.
Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
All Kind
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.