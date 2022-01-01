All Kind 250mg CBD Tincture provides consistent, easy dosing of liquid CBD. This product can be used sublingually, topically, and added to any food or drink. The child-resistant dropper allows for accurate and measured dosing. Each dropper full is 8 mg. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid and aides in the relief of depression/anxiety, arthritis, chronic pain, inflammation, and many other ailments.



Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, CBD Isolate, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Allergens: May Contain Traces of Tree Nuts

Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility