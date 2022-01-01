About this product
250 mg All Kind THC Infusions take the guess-work out. Patients find consistent, easy dosing with liquid THC from All Kind Farm Flower. The child-proof dropper is measured and accurate. Each dropper will be 8 mg. Ingredients: MCT coconut oil, sub critical ethanol extract
Locally made in our Scarborough, Maine facility
About this brand
All Kind
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.