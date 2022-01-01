About this product
All Kind Toasted Black Sesame Caramels are soft creamy chews with a nutty sesame crunch. These delicious, hand-wrapped caramels are gluten free and worry free! Ten individually wrapped caramels per pack, each containing approx 10mg THC per individual caramel or 100mg THC per total package.
Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose, Butter, Heavy Cream, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Oil, Vanilla Paste, Sea Salt, and Cannabis Concentrate
Allergens: Milk
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
