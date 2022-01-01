About this product
Product description
All Kind Passionfruit Matcha Gummies combine tropical fruit and matcha green tea. 10 gummies per pack, 10mg THC per gummie, Vegan and gluten free. We only use real ingredients, real fruit, and real pectin. No dyes, no worries. All Kind makes it better.
Ingredients: Sugar, passionfruit, glucose syrup, pectin (pectin, sucrose, citric acid, sodium citrate), oat milk, citric acid, cannabis extract, matcha, coconut oil
Allergens: Tree nut
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
