About this product
All Kind Peach & Honey gummies are made with real fruit and local Maine honey. Delicious, vegan and worry free! Ten individual gummies per pack, each containing approx. 10mg of THC.
Ingredients: sugar, peach, honey, glucose syrup, pectin (pectin, sucrose, citric acid, sodium citrate), citric acid, cannabis extract, pink peppercorns, coconut oil
Allergens: tree nut
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.