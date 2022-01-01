About this product
All Kind Pomegranate Apple gummies are red fruitastic! Delicious, these gummies are vegan and worry free! 100mg THC per pack, 10mg THC per gummie, 10 gummies per pack.
Ingredients: sugar, apple cider, glucose syrup, pomegranate juice, pectin (pectin, sucrose, citric acid, sodium citrate), apple cider vinegar, white miso (water, rice, whole soybeans, sea salt, sweet potato syrup, sugar cane alcohol), cannabis extract, citric acid, coconut oil
Allergens: soy, tree nut
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, tinctures, infusions, and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. We treat each patient with personalized care and make recommendations that fit individual needs. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately dosed confections that are the perfect blend of simplicity and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
