All Kind Pineapple Chillin' gummies catch a vibe. Tropical yum with flavor and spice. These delicious, gummies are vegan and worry free! Ten individual gummies per pack, each containing approx. 50mg of THC. (500mg per package)
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.