About this product
All Kind's newest full spectrum gummie flavor - Strawberries and Cream! Made with Coconut Cream, these gummies are dairy free, gluten free, worry free and vegan friendly! Catch a taste of summer all year long. Each full spectrum serving contains approximately 10mg THC.
Ingredients: Sugar, strawberries, glucose syrup, coconut evaporated milk, (coconut cream, coconut sugar, guar gum, sea salt) pectin, cannabis extract, vanilla, coconut oil
Contains: tree nut
Ingredients: Sugar, strawberries, glucose syrup, coconut evaporated milk, (coconut cream, coconut sugar, guar gum, sea salt) pectin, cannabis extract, vanilla, coconut oil
Contains: tree nut
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
All Kind
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.
State License(s)
CGR25643
AMF269