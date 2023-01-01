All Kind's newest full spectrum gummie flavor - Strawberries and Cream! Made with Coconut Cream, these gummies are dairy free, gluten free, worry free and vegan friendly! Catch a taste of summer all year long. Each full spectrum serving contains approximately 50mg THC. (500mg per package)
We are a Certified Food-Based Edibles Kitchen in beautiful Scarborough, Maine. Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote recreation, and enable you to be your best self. All Kind provides hand crafted cannabis edibles, live resin cartridges and locally grown value-added pre-rolls, oil and flower.