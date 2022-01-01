Be a trendsetter while wearing your earloop face mask. Get this fantastic large face mask for men to protect you and your loved ones from the harmful threats against health nowadays. This washable face mask is made from neoprene material and is excellent for everyday use, everywhere, at any time. For every day of the week, be sure to get more than one mask.



Key Features



Made from premium neoprene material

9x6 inches

Incredibly Lightweight, Stylish, and Breathable

Reusable, Washable, and Quick to Dry

Hyped-up 420-themed design



*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.