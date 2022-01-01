About this product
Be a trendsetter while wearing your earloop face mask. Get this fantastic large face mask for men to protect you and your loved ones from the harmful threats against health nowadays. This washable face mask is made from neoprene material and is excellent for everyday use, everywhere, at any time. For every day of the week, be sure to get more than one mask.
Key Features
Made from premium neoprene material
9x6 inches
Incredibly Lightweight, Stylish, and Breathable
Reusable, Washable, and Quick to Dry
Hyped-up 420-themed design
*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.
Key Features
Made from premium neoprene material
9x6 inches
Incredibly Lightweight, Stylish, and Breathable
Reusable, Washable, and Quick to Dry
Hyped-up 420-themed design
*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!