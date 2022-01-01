About this product
Protect yourself without losing some sense of fashion. Hop into the new trend with this earloop face mask. Assurance of good quality made from neoprene material helps protect against droplets that carry the virus. This large face mask for men is ideal for people always on the go. Hop on this trend with this reusable face mask and choose from a wide range of colors to match them with your outfit of the day.
Key Features
Made from premium neoprene material
9x6 inches
Incredibly Lightweight, Stylish, and Breathable
Reusable, Washable, and Quick to Dry
Hyped-up 420-themed design
*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
