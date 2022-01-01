

Stop setting aside your health and safety when stepping up for a fashion statement. Add this earloop face mask to your collection and start matching your outfits every day. Made of neoprene material, this washable face mask that you would need all day provides maximum protection when you're in a pretty crowded place. This weed face mask comes in various colors and designs, so get a bunch for you and your friends and loved ones.



Key Features



Made from premium neoprene material

9x6 inches

Incredibly Lightweight, Stylish, and Breathable

Reusable, Washable, and Quick to Dry

Hyped-up 420-themed design



*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.