Be a trendsetter when you wear the Cookies & Cream Slides with the accent of cannabis in the white and black slate background. This footwear is a perfect lightweight slippers for men and women made from Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) material for a total walking experience.



These men's slide sandals feature strong, durable, and comfortable outsoles, ideal for anything from post-workout recovery to trips to the beach. Made from PVC for guaranteed foot comfort, these slide sandals offer a great underfoot feel for top-quality comfort you'll love to slip on. The cannabis design that matches its unique color swatches makes you rock with your slip-on slippers.



Key Features



Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width

Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs

Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion

Washable and Quick to Dry

Fun indoor and outdoor footwear

All-day comfort

Proven Durability

Hyped-up 420-themed design



*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.