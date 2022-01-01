About this product
Never go wrong with Forbidden Green Slides to match your outfit and lifestyle. These lightweight slippers can add fun and comfort to your journey. Made with high-quality lightweight materials to guarantee your comfort and style in one.
The outsoles of these men's slide sandals are robust, tough, and comfy, making them excellent for everything from post-workout to the beach getaways. These slide sandals are made of PVC for exceptional cushioning and a fantastic underfoot sensation for top-quality comfort you'll want to slip on. You may sport your slip-on slippers with the cannabis pattern that fits its distinct color swatches.
Key Features
Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width
Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs
Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion
Washable and Quick to Dry
Fun indoor and outdoor footwear
All-day comfort
Proven Durability
Hyped-up 420-themed design
*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
